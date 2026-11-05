Diwali 2026: Check Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj Dates and Timings

Diwali is one of the most important festivals celebrated across India. The festival is observed over several days, with each day having its own religious significance and traditions. Diwali 2026 celebrations will begin with Dhanteras on November 6 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 11.

Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6. The auspicious puja muhurat is from 6:32 PM to 8:31 PM. People worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantari. Buying gold, silver and new utensils is also considered auspicious on this day.

Kali Chaudas will be observed on Saturday, November 7. Devotees light lamps and worship Goddess Kali or Lord Hanuman. Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8. People traditionally take an oil bath early in the morning and decorate their homes with diyas.

The main Diwali festival, also known as Lakshmi Puja, will also take place on November 8. The auspicious puja timing is from 6:25 PM to 8:23 PM. Families worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, light diyas and offer sweets and prayers for happiness and prosperity.

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Monday, November 9. Devotees worship Lord Krishna and prepare special food offerings known as Annakut. Bhai Dooj, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on Wednesday, November 11. Sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their happiness and long life.

These are the important dates and puja timings for Diwali 2026. However, muhurat timings may vary depending on the location, so devotees should check their local Panchang before performing the rituals.