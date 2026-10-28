Karwa Chauth 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat and Moonrise Time

Karwa Chauth will be observed on Thursday, October 29, 2026, when married women traditionally fast and pray for their husbands long life and well-being. The festival falls on the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha, in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year the day will also be observed as Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat. Observed across North India Karwa Chauth brings families together through traditional customs, festive attire, mehendi, Sargi and the much‑awaited moonrise ceremony. As Karwa Chauth approaches devotees are preparing for the day’s rituals. Checking the auspicious puja timings.

When Is Karwa Chauth 2026?

Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 29, 2026, which falls on a Thursday. The festival takes place on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waning lunar phase during the Hindu month of Kartik. According to published Panchang timings, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at approximately 1:06 AM on October 29 and ends at around 10:09 PM on the same day.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat and Moonrise Time

The evening puja and moon-sighting ceremony are among the most important parts of Karwa Chauth. Women traditionally offer prayers to Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha before worshipping the Moon and completing their fast.

According to published timings for 2026, the key details are:

Karwa Chauth date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Puja muhurat: Approximately 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM

Chaturthi Tithi begins: 1:06 AM, October 29

Chaturthi Tithi ends: 10:09 PM, October 29

Moonrise in New Delhi: Approximately 8:17 PM

Moonrise and auspicious puja timings change depending on where you're. Devotees should look up the Panchang for their city before they plan their rituals.

Karwa Chauth Rituals: From Sargi to Moon Worship

The day starts early, in the morning with Sargi. Sargi is a pre‑dawn meal that mother‑in‑law traditionally prepares for woman who is observing the fast. I notice that Sargi may contain fruits, sweets, dry fruits and other foods that are meant to be eaten before sunrise.

After Sargi women traditionally observe a fast until the Moon is sighted. Many follow a nirjala vrat, which means they do not eat or drink anything.. This can be different from one family to another or from one community to another.

In the evening women wear clothes. They often choose red, maroon or other bright festive colors. They also apply mehendi on their hands and feet. They set up their puja thalis with things, like a karwa, a diya, flowers, sweets and a sieve.

Families come together for the Karwa Chauth puja. They listen to the vrat katha, which's a story told about the importance of the fast. When the Moon appears in the sky women offer prayers and water. They look at the Moon through a sieve. Then they look at their husbands. After that they break their fast following the customs of their family.

Karwa Chauth celebrates the bond of love, faith and devotion between husbands and wives. From Sargi to the evening puja and moon sighting, each ritual holds special significance. Knowing the Karwa Chauth 2026 puja muhurat and moonrise timings helps families observe the festival with devotion, celebrating marital harmony and lasting love.