Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Shikhar Pahariya Supported Her After Sridevi's Death

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has talked about the support she got from her rumoured partner, Shikhar Pahariya after the death of her Mother, the famous actress Sridevi. In a message Janhvi remembered how Shikhar left his studies in London to be with her during one of the hardest times in her life.

The actress shared this moment while talking about her relationship with Shikhar giving a look, at the connection they had even before their relationship became something people talked about in public.

Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Shikhar Pahariya’s Support

Janhvi said that Shikhar came back to Mumbai after learning about the time Janhvi was facing after Sridevi’s sudden death in February 2018.

The actress said that Shikhar took a break from studies in London so that Shikhar could stay near Janhvi. Later Janhvi found out that Shikhar had moved into a friend’s house in Juhu for a month to stay close to Janhvi in case Janhvi needed help.

The gesture left an impression on Janhvi because Janhvi remembered how Shikhar put being present, for Janhvi before everything else during a very painful time.

Janhvi and shikhar have been linked romantically for several years. Although the actress has generally kept details of her personal life private, the two have occasionally been spotted together at the public events and family gatherings. Shikhar, who comes from a prominent family in Maharashtra, has also been seen accompanying Janhvi on several occasions. Their public appearances and occasional social media interactions have continued to draw interest from fans.

Janhvi Kapoor’s memory of Shikhar Pahariya taking time away from his London studies to stay near her after Sridevi’s death has drawn attention to a moment, in their relationship. By sharing the memory the actress showed the importance of staying with someone during their times. The revelation has given fans a personal view of their bond, which began long before their relationship became a common topic in entertainment headlines.