Ramayana Creates Buzz After LA Premiere as Viewer Compares It to The Lord of the Rings

The much-anticipated film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and an ensemble cast, premiered in Los Angeles on October 27. Following the grand screening, early reactions to director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic have begun emerging.

While several viewers have praised the film’s grand scale, visual spectacle and performances, some have drawn comparisons to the acclaimed fantasy franchise The Lord of the Rings. However, the film’s music has received mixed responses, with some viewers expressing disappointment over the soundtrack.

Ramayana Compared to The Lord of the Rings by Content Creator

Following the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana on October 27, 2026, a content creator's reaction has attracted attention online after he compared the film's cinematic experience to The Lord of the Rings franchise. The creator, Lucif3r, reportedly drew parallels between the two films, highlighting the grand scale and epic storytelling of Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Indian mythological epic. His reaction has added to the growing conversation surrounding the film’s ambitious visual presentation and cinematic scope.

He also praised Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal oof Lord Rama and described the film’s ending as a dramatic cliffhanger that left him eager to see what happens next. His rection suggested that the film had made a strong impression on him, particularly through its scale and storytelling. However, the comparison reflects one viewer’s personal experience rather than a general critical consensus.

While some early viewers have praised the film’s visual spectacle and performances, others have expressed reservations about its music, pacing and visual effects. With Ramayana generating discussion following its premiere, audience reaction are likely to remain a major talking points of its scheduled theatrical release.