KING Movie Poster: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Qaatil Nahi… Aashiq Hoon’ Dialogue Steals the Spotlight

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a striking new poster of his upcoming film KING, offering fans a glimpse of his intense and rugged avatar. The latest poster, released on Tuesday, October 27, featuring the actor with a rose between his lips, visible injuries on his face and a fierce expression that hints at the film's blend of action romance, Sharing the new posters on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi.... Aashiq hoon..." The line, which translates to "Remembered again today... i'm not a killer, i'm lover," adds a romantic dimension to the charcater's gritty appearance

The upcoming Hindi action thriller film King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French crime film Léon: The Professional. The film features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray the film’s primary antagonist, reportedly a dark and ruthless villain. The ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, bringing together a star-studded cast for an action-packed cinematic experience.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2023 comedy-drama Dunki, directed Rajkumar Hirani. The film which explores the illegal immigration method know as the "donkey route," was co-produced and edited by Hirani. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochar alongside Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance. The filming locations included Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kashmir, Budapest, London, Jeddah and Neom. The film emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 and the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.