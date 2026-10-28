Brain Stroke in Young Adults: High BP, Smoking and Sedentary Lifestyle Raise the Risk

Brain stroke is a medical emergency in which the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or bleeding occurs within the brain. Although stroke is often associated with older adults, younger people are also at risk, particularly when conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol remain undiagnosed or uncontrolled.

Speaking in a health awareness interview with Sakshi Post, Kamineni Hospitals Consultant Neurologist Dr Sowmya Reddy Pame highlighted the importance of recognising stroke symptoms early, reaching a properly equipped hospital without delay and controlling the risk factors that can contribute to a first or recurrent stroke.

High Blood Pressure Is a Major Risk Factor

High blood pressure is among the most significant risk factors for stroke. Smoking, alcohol consumption, diabetes, high cholesterol and a family history of stroke can also contribute to the risk.

Modern lifestyles may further compound these risks. Long hours of sitting, limited physical activity and frequent consumption of high-fat foods can contribute to poor cardiovascular health. Some people may have elevated blood pressure or cholesterol without experiencing obvious symptoms.

The expert emphasised the importance of regular health checks, particularly for people with risk factors. Monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol can help identify problems before they lead to serious complications.

Why Every Minute Matters During a Stroke

The brain depends on a continuous supply of oxygen-rich blood. When that supply is interrupted, brain cells can begin to suffer damage rapidly. The longer treatment is delayed, the greater the potential for lasting disability.

This is why the phrase “time is brain” is widely used in stroke care.

People who experience sudden weakness, difficulty speaking, facial asymmetry, vision changes or problems with balance should receive immediate medical attention. Families should not wait to see whether the symptoms disappear on their own.

Calling an ambulance and reaching a hospital with emergency brain-imaging facilities can help medical teams assess the condition and begin appropriate treatment.

Recognise the Warning Signs: Remember FAST

One useful way to identify common stroke symptoms is the FAST method:

F – Face: Check whether one side of the face droops or appears uneven.

A – Arms: Look for sudden weakness or difficulty raising one arm.

S – Speech: Watch for slurred speech or difficulty speaking or understanding words.

T – Time: Seek emergency medical help immediately.

Sudden loss of balance and changes in vision are additional warning signs that should not be ignored. A person does not need to have every symptom for a stroke to be possible.

Stroke Treatment Depends on Its Type and Severity

There are two major categories of stroke. An ischaemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked, while a haemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and bleeding develops in or around the brain.

The distinction is crucial because the treatments differ. Brain imaging, including a CT scan, helps doctors determine the type of stroke and guide treatment decisions.

For eligible patients with an ischaemic stroke, clot-busting medication may be given within the recommended treatment window, commonly up to 4.5 hours from symptom onset. Some patients may also qualify for mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure that removes a clot from a blocked blood vessel. Depending on the patient and the clinical findings, thrombectomy may be possible in selected cases up to 24 hours after the patient was last known to be well.

These treatments are not suitable for everyone. Doctors must assess the patient's condition, the time of symptom onset, imaging results and other medical factors before deciding on the appropriate approach.

Even when the ideal treatment window has passed, patients should seek emergency care. Delayed presentation does not automatically mean that treatment options are exhausted.

Recovery Requires Time and Rehabilitation

Stroke recovery varies from person to person. Some patients regain many of their abilities, while others may continue to experience weakness, difficulty walking, balance problems or communication challenges.

Physiotherapy, mobility exercises and other forms of rehabilitation can help patients work towards regaining independence. Depending on the effects of the stroke, speech therapy and swallowing assessments may also be necessary.

Recovery can continue for months and, in some cases, longer. Consistent rehabilitation and individualised medical care are important parts of the process.

Preventing a Second Stroke Is Equally Important

Surviving a stroke does not eliminate the risk of another one. Prevention requires identifying the underlying cause and managing the patient's risk factors.

Depending on the type of stroke and the individual's medical condition, doctors may prescribe antiplatelet medicines, anticoagulants or cholesterol-lowering drugs. These medications have different purposes and are not interchangeable. Blood-thinning medicines should never be started without medical advice, particularly because they can be dangerous in certain types of stroke.

Controlling blood pressure, managing diabetes, monitoring cholesterol, stopping smoking and limiting alcohol consumption are important preventive measures.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices Can Reduce Stroke Risk

A balanced diet, regular exercise and routine medical check-ups can support better cardiovascular health. The expert recommended home-cooked meals, avoiding excessive oily and high-fat foods, and incorporating regular physical activity into daily life.

Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, where medically appropriate, alongside suitable muscle-strengthening exercises. People with existing medical conditions should consult their healthcare provider about the safest exercise plan.

The central message is clear: stroke should never be treated as a condition that affects only older people. Recognising warning signs, acting quickly and managing risk factors can make a meaningful difference to treatment outcomes and long-term health.

If stroke symptoms appear, call emergency services immediately. Do not wait for symptoms to improve or attempt to treat the person at home.