Ramayana Movie Craze Reaches Pakistan, Karachi Hindus Perform Puja

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash are coming together for the much-awaited film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi appears as Goddess Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The film has already created huge excitement among movie lovers. Interestingly, its popularity is now spreading beyond India and reaching Pakistan.

A video from Karachi, Pakistan, has gone viral on social media. In the video, local Hindu devotees can be seen performing special prayers and offering aarti to the poster of Ramayana at a popular temple. Local YouTuber Sumit Chandra shared the video online, and it quickly attracted attention from people across social media platforms.

The devotees expressed strong emotions while speaking about the film. They said that Ramayana is not just a two-hour movie for Hindus living in Pakistan. It represents their cultural roots, traditions and the pride they have inherited from their ancestors. They also expressed their wish for the film to create records across the world.

Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty about whether Ramayana will be released in Pakistan due to the political tensions between the two countries. However, the special prayers performed for the film's poster at a temple in Karachi have surprised many people.

The incident shows the emotional connection that people have with the Ramayana story, even beyond India's borders. With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles, the film has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming Indian movies.