Suriya Calls Jyothika the Reason Behind His Success

Tamil actor Suriya has once again expressed his love and admiration for his wife, actress Jyothika. During the audio launch event of his upcoming film Scene in Chennai, the actor spoke about the important role she has played in his personal and professional life. His heartfelt words about their relationship have attracted attention from fans.

Suriya and Jyothika are one of the most loved couples in the South Indian film industry. The couple recently celebrated 20 years of married life. While speaking about their relationship on that occasion, Jyothika said that theirs was not a perfect marriage but a beautiful journey built on mutual understanding and support.

Suriya has also frequently expressed how fortunate he feels to have Jyothika as his life partner.

Suriya Credits Jyothika for His Success

At the Scene audio launch, Suriya openly spoke about how Jyothika has influenced his life. He said that she was one of the main reasons he had reached his current position and continued moving in the right direction.

The actor admitted that he had made several mistakes in life, but Jyothika always stood beside him and guided him towards the right path.

He described her as an excellent mother, a wonderful friend and an exceptional life partner. Suriya also praised her strength and called her a powerful woman.

His comments reflected the respect and affection he has for his wife, who has supported him through different stages of life.

Suriya and Jyothika's Upcoming Film

Meanwhile, Suriya is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Scene, in which he shares screen space with actress Nazriya Nazim.

The film is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Madhavan. Interestingly, Suriya and Jyothika are jointly producing the project.

The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5. With an interesting combination of actors and a popular director, the film has generated interest among movie lovers.

Suriya's heartfelt speech at the audio launch has also brought renewed attention to his relationship with Jyothika, with fans appreciating the couple's mutual respect and understanding.