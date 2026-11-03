King Khan at 61: Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Appearance at Mannat Delights Fans

Mumbai: November is a special day for Shah Rukh Khan, who traditionally gather outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar on his birthday. As the Bollywood actor celebrated his 61st birthday this year, fans gathered outside his Bandra residence, hoping to see him. Their wait was rewarded when SRK appeared at the balcony railing wearing a white T-shirt. Looking down at the cheering crowd, the superstar raised his black cap in the air, acknowledging the fans who had gathered to celebrate his special day.

This year's birthday celebrations were slightly different from previous years, as Mannat has been undergoing renovation work. Despite the changes, fans continued to gather outside the residence, keeping alive the tradition of celebrating their favourite superstar's birthday.

Every year, November 2 becomes a special occasion for Shah Rukh Khan's admirers across India and around the world. Many fans travel to Mumbai, hoping to see the actor wave from his residence. His birthday appearances have become an important tradition for his followers.

The celebrations also brought attention to his upcoming film, King, which has generated considerable excitement among movie lovers. The project is particularly anticipated because fans are eager to see the superstar return to the big screen in another major role.

At 61, Shah Rukh Khan continues to enjoy immense popularity and a remarkable connection with audiences. His appearance at Mannat once again demonstrated the effection shared between the actor and his admirers. For millions of fans, his simple cap gesture was more than a greeting; it was a memorable birthday moment that celebrate the enduring bond between Bollywood's King Khan and his global fan community.

Over the years, greeting fans from Mannat has become one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most cherished birthday traditions. For the thousands who admire him on the big screen, the magic lies in a simple yet unforgettable moment — getting to see their favourite star in person, waving back at them on his special day.