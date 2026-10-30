Chunky Panday's Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Daughter Ananya Panday on Her 28th Birthday

Actor Chunky Panday shared a touching birthday message for his daughter, actress Ananya Panday, as she celebrated her birthday on October 30. Taking to social media, the actor posted a lovely picture with Ananya, offering fans a glimpse of their special father-daughter bond. The photograph was captured during their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan.

In the image, Chunky and Ananya can be seen taking a selfie in the midst of a huge number of devotees in the pandal. The idol of Ganpati is visible in the background. Chunky seemed to be happy wearing a yellow kurta whereas Ananya maintained simplicity in her appearance.

Sharing the photograph, he wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday my Little Big Girl @ananyapanday Wish You All The Love, Blessings and Happiness in the World"

Meanwhile, chunky Pandey enjoyed significant popularity during the late 1980s and early 1990s, appearing in several sucessful films, including Tazaab, Paap Ki Duniya, Vishwatma, aankhen, Lootere and Parda Hai Parda. Over the years, he successfully reinvented himself as a comedy actor, winning audiences over with his portrayal of Aakhri Pasta in the popular Housefull franchise.

Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, has since appeared in several films and web projects. Chunky's birthday message once again highlighted the unconditional love and affection he has for his daughter, making her special day even more memorable.