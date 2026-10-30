Venkatesh Adarsha Kutumbam Movie Review and Rating

Venkatesh and director Trivikram Srinivas have joined hands for the family entertainer Adarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47 (AK47). The film was released worldwide on October 30, 2026. Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith and Nivetha Pethuraj play important roles in the movie. The film also features Rao Ramesh, Sathya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu.

Venkatesh is known for his family entertainers, while Trivikram is popular for his comedy, dialogues and emotional family stories. Their combination created good expectations among movie lovers. The teaser and trailer also received a decent response. The film combines family emotions with crime and action. Let's see how it turned out.

Adarsha Kutumbam Movie Story

Chittibabu (Venkatesh) works in a private company. His wife Swarna (Srinidhi Shetty) runs a chit fund business and borrows money from several people. However, she is unable to repay the loans and stays inside the house.

Their daughter Sampoorna (Yuvina) is a college student. She keeps falling in love with different people, including a bike mechanic and an auto driver. This creates problems for her father. Their son Sharva (Raja Prajwal) is not good at studies and suffers from a heart problem. Doctors inform the family that his operation will cost Rs. 2 lakh.

Chittibabu is already struggling with financial problems. Things become worse when he loses his job. At this difficult time, he gets lucky and wins a Rs. 100 crore lottery.

Before receiving the lottery money, Chittibabu and his family move into a villa. However, a criminal gang from Bihar learns about the money and targets his family. The gang members enter the house by pretending to be a car driver and a housemaid. They plan to attack the family and steal the money.

How does Chittibabu protect his family? What is his real past? What is the truth behind the Rs. 100 crore lottery? What happens to the criminal gang? How does SP (Nara Rohith) handle the case? The rest of the story answers these questions.

How Is the Movie?

Trivikram tries to present a family entertainer with a combination of comedy, crime and action. The film has several elements that suit Venkatesh's image. It also features Trivikram's familiar style of comedy and dialogues.

The director uses incidents and situations that we often see in real life and in the news. Because of this, some parts of the story feel familiar. The film has good ideas, but the screenplay could have been more interesting.

The first half moves at a decent pace with comedy and punch dialogues. Trivikram's trademark humour works in several scenes. Unlike his regular family dramas, this film also gives importance to crime and action sequences.

The action scenes add some excitement to the story. Sathya's comedy is another highlight and brings laughter. The interval twist is interesting and changes the direction of the story. It also creates curiosity about the second half.

The second half is a little slower compared to the first half. After the main twist is revealed, some scenes lose their impact. However, a few family emotion scenes work well. The final 15 minutes are interesting and bring the story to a decent conclusion.

Some scenes may remind audiences of Venkatesh's Drishyam and a few sequences from the recently released Blast Zone. Overall, the film offers a mix of family entertainment and crime thriller elements.

Performances

Venkatesh is familiar with middle-class family roles. He has played similar characters in several films. He performs the role of Chittibabu with ease. His comedy timing works well, and he also handles the action scenes convincingly.

Srinidhi Shetty looks beautiful on screen and gives a decent performance as Swarna. Yuvina does well as Sampoorna, while Raja Prajwal makes a good impression as Sharva.

Sathya provides good comedy and makes audiences laugh whenever he appears on screen. Nara Rohith performs well as the police officer. Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu and the other actors also do justice to their roles.

Technical Aspects

Thaman's background music is one of the major strengths of the film. His background score adds energy to important scenes and improves their impact. The songs are decent.

Ravi K. Chandran's cinematography is impressive. The visuals look rich, and the scenes are presented well. Naveen Nooli's editing is sharp in most parts. The production values of Haarika & Hassine Creations are also good.

Final Verdict

Adarsha Kutumbam is a family entertainer with comedy, emotions, crime and action. Venkatesh's performance, Sathya's comedy, Thaman's background music and the interval twist are the main highlights. However, the familiar storyline and slow second half affect the overall experience.

Audiences who enjoy family dramas mixed with crime thriller elements may like this film. Those expecting a completely fresh story may find it less exciting.