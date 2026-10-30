Aadarsha Kutumbam X Reviews: Venkatesh's Film Gets Mixed Response

Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty's latest Telugu film, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47, also known as AK47, was released in theatres on October 30. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film has received mixed reactions from audiences on its opening day.

Soon after the film's release, several moviegoers shared their reviews and opinions on social media platform X. While some viewers enjoyed the first half, family comedy and Venkatesh's performance, others expressed disappointment with the second half and the film's overall screenplay.

Many viewers appreciated the entertaining first half, particularly the comedy scenes, introduction of the villain gang and the interval sequence. Venkatesh's performance and his chemistry with Srinidhi Shetty also received positive comments. The background music and technical aspects were among the other highlights mentioned by moviegoers.

One viewer shared a positive opinion about the first half, saying that the film had good entertainment despite some logical flaws. The user praised Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty's pairing, family comedy, villain introduction and background score. The viewer also described the interval sequence as a major highlight.

Another social media user appreciated the performances of Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty and comedian Satya. However, the viewer felt that the film failed to maintain its energy after the interval. The second half was criticised for its routine storyline, weak emotional scenes, lengthy train fight sequences and a less engaging mall episode. The user described the film as an above-average family action entertainer.

Not all viewers were completely impressed with the first half either. One moviegoer felt that the film took some time to establish its story. However, the user praised Venkatesh for carrying the narrative with his familiar comedy and timing. Some comedy portions worked well, while a few others failed to create the expected impact. The interval sequence was also appreciated for setting up the second half.

Overall, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 has received a mixed response from moviegoers. While Venkatesh's performance, family humour and first-half entertainment have received appreciation, the screenplay, second-half narration and lengthy action episodes have attracted criticism.

#AK47 Entertains In Parts, but Never Fully Finds Its Rhythm! The first half is passable and, while nothing feels particularly fresh, it entertains in parts and ends with a well executed interval. The second half, however, fails to capitalize on the setup and drags. Comedy works here and there but feels forced in other portions. Music is a letdown. Venky tries his best to carry it with his trademark timing, but the weak execution in the second half, holds this one back. Falls between b-avg to avg. #AdarshaKutumbam Rating: 2.25-2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 30, 2026

#AadarshaKutumbam #AK47 - Venky Srinidhi Pair & Satya Gud Perf. Nara & Nivetha Wasted. BGM, Edits & Visuals Support, not Songs. Solid Entertaining 1st Hlf with Terror Villain Gang, Comedies & a Blast Interval Block. But 2nd Hlf is Weak with Routine track, Flat Mall Seq, Lengthy Train fights & zero emotions. An ABOVE AVERAGE Violent Family Action Entertainer! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 30, 2026

#AadarshaKutumbam #AK47 Reasonably Good Family Entertainer with Trivikram Touch. The interval is strong and builds curiosity well. Satya’s scenes are the best as usual and bring the real laughs. You’ll spot some classic old Trivikram-style dialogues in the climax and a few other places. Story-wise, the first half mostly goes along, except for that solid interval block, and parts feel slightly incomplete. Narayanamma song is good, other songs are okay, though the music gets a bit too loud in some places. A decent one-time watch for fans of the combo. 2.65/5 #AadarshaKutumbamReview #AK47 #TeluguCinema — Adi K (@adidaone) October 30, 2026

Good 1st half!!! Apart from peturaj scenes in between everything looks good!! Aa interval episode ite mental masssssss ayya!!! One of the best fight episodes in recent times Nv aa comedy vadilesi mass movies chey ninnu evadu aapaledu!! Guruji is backlkkk!! #AadarshaKutumbam — Hi Nanna (@nameisAj8) October 30, 2026

#AdarshaKutumbam #AK47 #TrivikramSrinivas Solid B This is a typical Venky - Trivikram movie where everything is mid ( music/ comedy/ punches) . Nothing stands out or bothers Venky is the lifeline & 1st half is better in comparison. A neat watch on OTT. A likely BO success 👍 — SeriouslyFunny (@SeriouslyFunn19) October 30, 2026