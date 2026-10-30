Aadarsha Kutumbam X Reviews: Venkatesh's Film Gets Mixed Response

Oct 30, 2026, 09:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty's latest Telugu film, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47, also known as AK47, was released in theatres on October 30. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film has received mixed reactions from audiences on its opening day.

Soon after the film's release, several moviegoers shared their reviews and opinions on social media platform X. While some viewers enjoyed the first half, family comedy and Venkatesh's performance, others expressed disappointment with the second half and the film's overall screenplay.

Many viewers appreciated the entertaining first half, particularly the comedy scenes, introduction of the villain gang and the interval sequence. Venkatesh's performance and his chemistry with Srinidhi Shetty also received positive comments. The background music and technical aspects were among the other highlights mentioned by moviegoers.

One viewer shared a positive opinion about the first half, saying that the film had good entertainment despite some logical flaws. The user praised Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty's pairing, family comedy, villain introduction and background score. The viewer also described the interval sequence as a major highlight.

Another social media user appreciated the performances of Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty and comedian Satya. However, the viewer felt that the film failed to maintain its energy after the interval. The second half was criticised for its routine storyline, weak emotional scenes, lengthy train fight sequences and a less engaging mall episode. The user described the film as an above-average family action entertainer.

Not all viewers were completely impressed with the first half either. One moviegoer felt that the film took some time to establish its story. However, the user praised Venkatesh for carrying the narrative with his familiar comedy and timing. Some comedy portions worked well, while a few others failed to create the expected impact. The interval sequence was also appreciated for setting up the second half.

Overall, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 has received a mixed response from moviegoers. While Venkatesh's performance, family humour and first-half entertainment have received appreciation, the screenplay, second-half narration and lengthy action episodes have attracted criticism.


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