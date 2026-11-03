Case Registered Against YS Jagan, Avinash Reddy and 70 Others in Pulivendula

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly questioned the conduct of the Pulivendula municipal elections. He demanded action over alleged polling irregularities and called for fresh elections in all 80 polling booths.

Jagan visited the Returning Officer's office along with more than 70 YSRCP polling agents and submitted a written complaint explaining their concerns. He questioned how elections could be conducted when opposition party agents were allegedly prevented from entering polling stations.

YS Jagan Questions Election Process

According to Jagan, YSRCP polling agents were allowed inside only 10 of the 80 polling booths, while agents in the remaining 70 booths were allegedly stopped from performing their duties.

He demanded that election officials investigate the complaints, examine the available evidence and order repolling in all 80 booths. He also questioned the police and election authorities over their response to the alleged incidents.

Jagan Refuses to Cast His Vote

In a significant move, Jagan decided not to exercise his voting right during the Pulivendula municipal elections. He said casting his vote under the circumstances would amount to accepting the election process as fair.

He stated that he would return to cast his vote if repolling was conducted in a fair and transparent manner. He also indicated that YSRCP would approach the courts to fight the alleged election irregularities.

Case Registered Against YS Jagan and Supporters

Meanwhile, Pulivendula Urban Police registered a case against YS Jagan, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and more than 70 others following a complaint by Rafiq.

The complaint alleged that the protest held on November 1 at the Pulivendula Municipal Office was organised without prior permission and violated election-related rules.

The case has added another development to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Pulivendula municipal elections. YSRCP leaders have maintained that their protest was aimed at bringing alleged polling irregularities to the attention of election officials.