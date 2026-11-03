Orry Reveals Why He Unfollowed Sara Ali Khan on Instagram

Social media personality Orry has shared details about his fallout with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. The influencer recently spoke about their friendship and explained why he decided to distance himself from Sara and her mother, actress Amrita Singh.

Orry claimed that although he and Sara were once very close, their relationship changed when he needed her support. He also made allegations against Amrita Singh, saying that she behaved badly towards him and never apologised for her actions.

Orry Opens Up About His Friendship With Sara Ali Khan

Orry made these revelations during an appearance on the Double Date show hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

During the conversation, he was asked to name a celebrity whom he had blocked or unfollowed on social media. Orry mentioned Sara Ali Khan and explained the reasons behind his decision.

He said that he had known Sara since childhood and that their friendship continued during their college years. According to Orry, he supported her during difficult periods, including a legal issue she reportedly faced in Goa.

He added that several people had advised him to stay away from Sara during that time. However, he chose to stand by her and her family.

Orry claimed that the situation changed when he faced personal difficulties. He alleged that Sara did not answer his phone calls or even check on his well-being when he needed her support.

He said her lack of concern deeply disappointed him, especially considering the support he had previously offered her.

Orry Makes Allegations Against Amrita Singh

Orry also spoke about his alleged unpleasant experience with Sara's mother, Amrita Singh.

He claimed that Amrita had physically assaulted him on one occasion and made negative remarks about him in front of other people. According to Orry, she never apologised for her alleged behaviour.

He said these incidents made him reconsider his relationship with Sara and her family. Eventually, he decided that maintaining the friendship was no longer worthwhile.

Why Orry Unfollowed Sara and Amrita

Explaining his decision, Orry said he preferred to stay away from people who had hurt him and failed to acknowledge their actions.

He eventually unfollowed both Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh on Instagram.

His comments have now attracted attention on social media, with fans discussing the reported friendship fallout. However, the allegations shared by Orry reflect his account of the events, and the claims have not been independently established.