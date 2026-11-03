Why Tollywood's Mega Father-Son Duo Approached Amit Shah

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son, Global Star Ram Charan, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad, triggering considerable interest among fans and political observers. However, the meeting had an important purpose beyond a courtesy visit. The father-son duo reportedly approached the Home Minister to raise concerns about the growing misuse of Aritificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology targeting film personalities.

The meeting took place on November 2, 2026, at the actors' residence in Hyderabad. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was also present during the interaction.

Why Did Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Meet Amit Shah?

Chiranjeevi has recently expressed concern over the circulation of degrading, morphed and AI-generated videos targeting actors. Taking the issues beyond social media, the veteran actor personally explained how deepfake technology could threaten artists' dignity, identity rights and creative content. Ram Charan also joined his father in raising concerns about the impact of such technology on the entertainment industry.

According to reports, Amit Shah listened to their concerns and assured them that the government would examine the matter urgently. He also suggested submitting a formal written representation and entrusted G. Kishan Reddy with coordinating the issue.

Ram Charan Shares Pictures From the Meeting

Following the meeting, Ram Charan shared photographs on social media and expressed gratitude for Amit Shah's positive response.

The actor said the Home Minister's assurance of examining the issue and working towards stronger safeguards was encouraging for the film fraternity.

Chiranjeevi also expressed hope that the discussion would lead to meaningful protection for artists.

The meeting had bought renewed attention to the growing concerns surrounding AI-generated fake videos and the misuse of celebrity images and voices. While the government has assured the actor that the matter will be examined, no specific new legal measures have been announced as a result of this meeting so far.

For the Telugu film industry, the next step will be to see whether the proposed representation leads to stronger safeguards against AI misuse and deepfake content.