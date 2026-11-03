Ranabaali OTT Release Date: When and where to watch?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period action drama Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is gearing up for its digital premiere. The film arrived in theatres on October 16 amid considerable expectations but received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Its box-office performance was also moderate.

The film is now expected to make its OTT debut on Netflix. Reports suggest that streaming could begin on the 13th of this month. Netflix had reportedly announced the date through a social media post, but the platform later removed the announcement. This has raised questions about whether the movie will arrive on the originally mentioned date or whether its digital premiere has been postponed. Viewers are waiting for an updated confirmation from Netflix.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Set during the devastating Madras Presidency famine of 1876–78, Ranabaali explores the hardships faced by people under British colonial rule.

The story introduces a newly appointed Madras Commissioner, played by Arnold Vosloo, who imposes a harsh order on local officials. He demands that all the grain produced in the region be transported to Britain. Anyone who challenges his decision faces brutal consequences.

The British administration also begins railway construction to facilitate the transportation of grain. Meanwhile, the authorities exploit the famine conditions and force struggling locals to work on these projects.

The situation eventually comes to the attention of Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a Palayegadu from the Rayalaseema region, portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda. Raised with the blessings of Bhadramallanna Swamy, Ranabaali decides to stand up against the British rulers and fight for people who are suffering without food.

The film follows his battle against the oppressive administration, his efforts to protect famine-stricken communities and his confrontation with the commissioner responsible for their suffering. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, whose role is also an important part of the narrative.

To discover how Ranabaali takes on the British authorities and what happens to the people of the region, audiences can watch the film. An official confirmation of its Netflix streaming date is still awaited.