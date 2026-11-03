Mamitha Baiju Real Name: Actress Reveals Birth Certificate Mistake

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, who became a popular face among Telugu audiences after the success of Premalu, has an interesting story behind her name. while fans know her as Mamitha Baiju, the actress has revealed that her parents originally wanted to name her Namitha. However, a small mistake in her birth certificate changed her name forever.

According to her revelation in an interview, Mamitha's parents had initially chosen the name Namitha for their daughter. But during the birth certificate registration process, a spelling error reportedly changed the first letter from 'N' to 'M', resulting in the name Mamitha.

Interestingly, her family did not notice the mistake immediately. It came top light only when she was being admitted to school. By then, the name Mamitha had already been recorded in her official documents. Although the family considered correcting it, the actress eventually continued with the name.

Mamitha Baiju Says Her Name Has an Interesting Story

The actress also shared an interesting detailed about the meaning of her name. Mamitha reportedly means 'sweet' or 'candy' in Malayalam, making the accidental name a pleassant part of her identity.

Today, Mamitha Baiju is one of the familiar young faces in South Indian cinema. Although she began her acting career as a child artist, the 2024 malayalam romantic comedy Premalu became a major turning point in her career. Her portrayal of Reenu won appreciation from audiences and helped her gain popularity among Telugu moviegoers as well.

From a small birth certificate mistake to become a recognised name in South India cinema, Mamitha's story has certainly caught the attention of her fans.