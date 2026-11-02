Ranabaali OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's Film?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period action drama Ranabaali is getting ready for its OTT release. According to a reports, Netflix has revealed the film's digital streaming date through a social media post that was later deleted.

The film is expected to premiere on Netflix on November 13, 2026. It will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Netflix Accidentally Reveals Release Date

Netflix India reportedly shared a post mentioning the OTT release date of Ranabaali. However, the post was quickly deleted. Some viewers noticed the announcement and saved screenshots before it was removed.

Based on the deleted post, the film is expected to arrive on November 13. An updated announcement from Netflix or the filmmakers is still awaited.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Ranabaali is a period action drama set during British rule in India. The story focuses on the struggles of people in Rayalaseema and their fight against British oppression.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the lead role, while Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead. Their on-screen reunion has attracted considerable attention from movie lovers.

Ranabaali Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie features Arnold Vosloo, Eeswari Rao, Lal, Vinod Sagar and Kishore Kumar Polimera in important roles.