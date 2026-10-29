Mirzapur Movie OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Mirzapur: The Movie is reportedly set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video as early as October 30, 2026. However, an official confirmation from Prime Video or Excel Entertainment is still awaited. The film was released in theatres on September 4, 2026, and attracted audiences with its action, intense drama and popular characters.

The movie brings back several familiar faces from the Mirzapur franchise, including Munna Bhaiya, Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. Fans who missed the film in theatres are now waiting for its OTT release to watch it online.

Mirzapur: The Movie Story and Cast

Unlike a direct continuation of the third season, Mirzapur: The Movie is an interquel that explores events between the first season's storyline and later developments. The film returns to the crime-filled world of Mirzapur, with its power struggles, rivalries and violent confrontations.

Divyenndu returns as Munna Bhaiya, while Pankaj Tripathi plays Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal appears as Guddu Pandit. Ravi Kishan also plays an important role as Babban Yadav, a drug lord from Jaisalmer.

The film combines dark humour, action and dramatic twists, staying close to the style that made the original series popular.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection

The film reportedly performed well at the box office after its theatrical release. It earned around ₹28.11 crore on its opening day in India and went on to collect a worldwide gross of ₹336.83 crore.

According to the reported figures, the film earned ₹233.73 crore in India net collections and ₹275.83 crore in India gross collections. Its overseas gross collection stood at ₹61 crore.

The reported box office performance made Mirzapur: The Movie one of the notable commercial successes of 2026.

The film received mixed-to-positive reviews, with viewers appreciating the returning characters, strong performances, memorable dialogues and dark humour.

Pankaj Tripathi attracted praise for his portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal impressed audiences with Guddu Pandit's aggressive personality. Ravi Kishan's performance as Babban Yadav also added tension and unpredictability to the story.

However, the film's length became a major talking point. With a runtime of three hours and 17 minutes, some reviewers felt that a shorter version would have improved the pace. Certain desert sequences set in Jaisalmer and some subplots were also criticised for taking too long.

The casting change involving Jitendra Kumar as Bablu was another point that some viewers needed time to adjust to.

When and Where to Watch Mirzapur: The Movie on OTT

Mirzapur: The Movie is reportedly expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2026. However, viewers should wait for an official announcement to confirm the exact streaming date.

The film's digital release is expected to bring the popular crime franchise to a wider audience. Until the OTT platform confirms the schedule, the reported release date should be treated as tentative.