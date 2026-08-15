Chennai Love Story OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Kiran Abbavaram and Gowri Priya’s romantic drama Chennai Love Story is all set to make its digital debut after enjoying a successful theatrical run. Directed by Ravi Namburi, the film reportedly performed strongly at the box office, collecting more than Rs 60 crore.

Released in theatres on July 24, the movie gained momentum through positive word of mouth and continued to attract audiences during its theatrical journey.

Chennai Love Story OTT Release Date

Fans who missed Chennai Love Story in theatres will soon be able to watch it from home. The film will begin streaming on SonyLIV from August 21.

The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, giving audiences across different regions an opportunity to watch the romantic drama.

The makers have officially confirmed the OTT premiere.

What Is Chennai Love Story About?

The story revolves around Nivi, played by Gowri Priya, and Ajay, portrayed by Trigun. The two develop a relationship during their college years, beginning with a friendship that eventually turns into love.

After spending years together, the couple decides to get married. However, their relationship takes a dramatic turn on the day of their wedding when Ajay suddenly leaves.

His revelation that he has feelings for another woman leaves Nivedita devastated. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, she turns towards alcohol and begins struggling to concentrate on her professional life.

Kiran Abbavaram’s Character Enters Nivi’s Life

The story takes another turn when Steven Shankar, played by Kiran Abbavaram, enters Nivi’s life.

Steven is an orphan with a strong ambition to become a filmmaker. He dreams of seeing his name on the big screen at least once in his lifetime and spends his time searching for opportunities to enter the film industry.

His arrival gradually brings changes to Nivi's life and creates a new chapter in her journey.

The film explores how Nivi and Steven's relationship develops and whether Steven can achieve his dream of becoming a filmmaker.

Will Nivi and Ajay Reunite?

One of the key questions surrounding the story is whether Ajay will eventually return to Nivi's life. As Steven becomes an important part of her journey, the emotional conflict becomes more complicated.

Will Nivi find a new beginning with Steven? Can Steven fulfil his dream of becoming a filmmaker? And what happens when Ajay returns?

The answers form the central emotional thread of Chennai Love Story.

With its combination of romance, heartbreak, dreams and emotional twists, Chennai Love Story is now set to reach a wider audience through its SonyLIV release.