RK Roja’s Anbe Diana OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Veteran actress and YSRCP leader RK Roja is making her return to acting after staying away from films for more than a decade. While she has made occasional appearances on television shows, she had largely kept herself away from regular film roles.

Her comeback project, the Tamil film ‘Anbe Diana’, has already reached theatres and received a positive response. The film is now preparing for its digital premiere, giving audiences another opportunity to watch Roja’s latest acting outing.

When and Where to Watch ‘Anbe Diana’ Online

‘Anbe Diana’ was released in Tamil theatres in July and reportedly received a favourable response from viewers.

The movie is scheduled to begin streaming on SonyLIV from August 28. It will not be limited to Tamil audiences, as the OTT release is planned in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam as well.

Roja plays an important character in the film, marking her return to acting after a gap of around 10–11 years.

Who Stars in ‘Anbe Diana’?

The film features Pari Elavazhagan as the male lead, with the actor also taking charge of direction. Ramya Ranganathan plays the female lead opposite him.

Roja portrays Sarala, the mother of the protagonist Krishna. Her character becomes an important part of the central conflict surrounding her son's relationship.

What Is ‘Anbe Diana’ About?

The story revolves around Krishna, a young man from a middle-class background who falls in love with Diana, an Anglo-Indian girl.

Diana leads a lifestyle that is quite different from Krishna's upbringing. She is portrayed as a free-spirited woman with habits such as drinking and smoking, while Krishna comes from a more conservative family environment.

Their relationship creates tension when Krishna's mother, Sarala, refuses to accept Diana as her son's partner. She instead decides to arrange Krishna's marriage with a girl from their own community.

The film then explores whether Krishna stands by the woman he loves and how his relationship with Diana affects his family. A key part of the story is also Sarala's emotional transformation as she confronts her son's choices.

Roja’s Return to Films

Roja, who has balanced her political career with occasional television appearances, has been away from mainstream cinema for several years. Her role in ‘Anbe Diana’ therefore marks a notable return to acting.

With the film now heading to SonyLIV, viewers in multiple South Indian languages will soon be able to watch Roja's comeback performance from home.

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