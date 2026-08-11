Yash’s Toxic Gets IMAX Release, Sets a New Milestone

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic has achieved another major milestone ahead of its release. The film is set to have an IMAX release, giving audiences an opportunity to experience the highly anticipated action drama on a larger format.

The IMAX release is particularly significant for Yash, as it adds another major title to his filmography that will be screened in the premium format. With this, he is reportedly set to become the only Kannada star with multiple films released in IMAX.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has been generating strong buzz because of its massive scale, stylish visuals and action-packed content. The film features Yash in the lead role and has an ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The movie is expected to offer a visually rich theatrical experience, making the IMAX format an important addition to its release plans. The announcement has further increased expectations among Yash’s fans and moviegoers.

With its grand scale and premium-screen release, Toxic is gearing up for a strong theatrical outing. Fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates about the film and its worldwide release plans.