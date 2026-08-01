Toxic Trailer Release Date Announced

Kannada superstar Yash is all set to return to the silver screen with his much-awaited action entertainer Toxic. After facing several delays in its release schedule, the film is now officially locked for a theatrical release on August 26, raising excitement among fans across the country.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers have confirmed that the official trailer of Toxic will be unveiled on August 8. The trailer launch will take place at a grand event in Bengaluru, where the film's cast and production team are expected to be present.

The announcement was made along with a striking new poster featuring Yash in an intense avatar, giving audiences another glimpse of the film's gritty world. The recently released songs and promotional teaser have already generated strong buzz, and the trailer is expected to offer a deeper look into the gangster drama.

Toxic is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, while Yash has also contributed to the film's writing. The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in important roles.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, making it one of the most ambitious projects in Yash's career. It will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, ensuring a wide pan-India audience.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana along with Yash, Toxic is backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. With its multilingual release, star-studded cast, and stylish action-packed storyline, the film is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

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