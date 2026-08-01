Objection My Lord OTT Review

Objection My Lord Review: A Watchable Courtroom Drama with a Relevant Message

Rating: 2.75/5

Story:

Objection My Lord, starring Srikanth in the lead, is now streaming on ZEE5. The courtroom drama revolves around a father's desperate search for justice and an advocate's fight against a flawed system.

Narayana (Rayala Harishchandra) approaches the police after his daughter Sameera goes missing, but his complaint is ignored. Left with no support and unable to find legal help due to the lack of evidence, he dies by suicide on the High Court premises. Moved by the tragedy, advocate Parashuram (Srikanth) files a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to uncover the truth. Did Sameera really exist? Why was the complaint never registered? Can Parashuram expose the truth and secure justice? The answers unfold through the series.

What Works

The biggest strength of Objection My Lord is its intention. While it starts as a missing-person investigation, the story gradually shifts into a courtroom drama with a meaningful social message. The narrative keeps things fairly engaging with a few unexpected twists that maintain curiosity.

Srikanth delivers a sincere performance as advocate Parashuram. He convincingly portrays a lawyer battling self-doubt while taking on a difficult case against powerful opposition. His restrained performance adds credibility to the character and carries much of the emotional weight.

Ananya Sharma complements him well as his assistant, bringing energy to the proceedings. Mukesh Rishi is effective as the opposing counsel, and the courtroom confrontations between the two provide some of the better moments in the series. Supporting actors Rayala Harishchandra, Gemini Suresh, Sameer, and Snehal Kamat perform their roles competently.

The courtroom setup looks convincing, and the production values are decent. The cinematography and background score support the mood without becoming distracting.

What Doesn't Work

The series doesn't fully capitalize on its promising premise. While the mystery is interesting, the screenplay follows a familiar path in several places, making parts of the narrative predictable.

The climax, despite containing an important revelation, feels hurried. A more gradual buildup could have made the emotional payoff stronger. Some emotional scenes also lack the desired impact because they are wrapped up too quickly.

Another weak link is Parashuram's family subplot. His strained relationship with his son is introduced but never explored in enough detail to make it emotionally meaningful. As a result, those scenes feel underdeveloped.

A few technical inconsistencies, including occasional lip-sync issues, also affect the viewing experience.

Technical Aspects

Director Santhosh Ayyappan presents the story in a straightforward manner, keeping the focus on the courtroom proceedings. While the execution could have been sharper in the latter half, the series remains consistently watchable.

Brahma Kadali's production design lends authenticity to the courtroom environment. Arunn Chiluveru's music is effective, while Sai Kishore Kornani's editing keeps the episodes moving at a brisk pace. Suryaa's cinematography complements the narrative with neat visuals.

Verdict

Objection My Lord is a fairly engaging courtroom drama that blends legal proceedings with a socially relevant issue. Although it doesn't offer many surprises and loses some momentum towards the climax, the sincere performances—especially by Srikanth—and the focused storytelling make it a decent one-time watch. Those who enjoy legal dramas with a message may find enough here to stay invested.

Rating: 2.75/5