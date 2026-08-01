Why More Indians Are Turning to Dermatology Than Ever Before

There was a time when hair transplants, anti-ageing treatments and cosmetic procedures were associated almost exclusively with celebrities. Today, the landscape has changed dramatically. Dermatology and clinical aesthetics have become mainstream, with people from all walks of life seeking professional treatments for skin and hair concerns.

According to Dr. Sindhura, Head of Clinical Aesthetics and Dermatology at Star Hospitals, Nanakramguda, explained how modern dermatology is transforming lives—from helping cancer survivors regain their hair to improving the quality of life for patients with pigmentation, acne scars and chronic hair loss.

Looks Matter More Than Ever—But Social Media Has Its Downsides

Appearance has become an important part of modern life irrespective of profession.

Referring to the recent news report about a terrorist allegedly abandoning his mission to undergo a hair transplant, she said the incident highlights how strongly people today prioritise their appearance.

However, she cautioned against unrealistic beauty expectations created by social media.

"Filters and edited photographs often make young people believe flawless skin and perfect hair are normal. Genetics determine many aspects of our appearance. While we can improve ourselves to an extent, constantly comparing ourselves with others can become unhealthy, especially for teenagers."

Hair Loss After Cancer Treatment: Can Hair Grow Back?

One of the biggest concerns among cancer survivors is chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

According to Dr. Sindhura, chemotherapy destroys rapidly growing cells. While this helps eliminate cancer cells, it also affects healthy cells such as hair follicles, blood cells and nail cells.

Nearly 80–90 percent of patients experience significant hair loss during treatment.

The encouraging news is that this condition is usually temporary.

Once chemotherapy is completed, the body's natural regeneration process begins again. With proper nutrition, vitamin supplementation and dermatologist-prescribed treatment, many patients regain 80–100 percent of their previous hair growth within six months to one year.

Can Dermatology Help Acid Attack Survivors?

Dermatology plays a supportive role in treating superficial burns. However, Dr. Sindhura explains that most acid attack injuries involve second- or third-degree burns, which result in severe scarring and skin tightening.

In such cases, plastic surgeons play the primary role.

"The earlier reconstructive surgery begins, the better the long-term cosmetic and functional outcome," she said.

Face Transplants: Science vs Cinema

Movies often portray complete face replacements as though they are medically possible.

Dr. Sindhura clarified that such portrayals remain fictional.

Doctors can reconstruct damaged areas using a patient's own skin, but no procedure can completely transform one person's face into another's.

Although organ transplantation has advanced considerably, complete head transplantation is not part of current medical practice.

Dark Circles: It's Not Just About Losing Sleep

Dark circles are among the most common cosmetic concerns, but lack of sleep is only one of many causes.

According to Dr. Sindhura, possible causes include:

Iron deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Stress

Poor sleep

Dust allergies

Repeated eye rubbing

Insulin resistance

Hormonal disorders such as PCOS

She emphasised that treatment should begin only after identifying the underlying cause rather than simply applying creams.

Depending on the diagnosis, dermatologists may recommend nutritional correction, topical medication, chemical peels or laser treatment.

Do Potato and Cucumber Really Reduce Dark Circles?

Home remedies such as potato slices and cucumber are generally safe.

However, Dr. Sindhura noted that they provide only temporary freshness and do not treat the underlying medical condition.

"The root cause must always be addressed," she said.

Diet Plays a Bigger Role Than Many People Realise

Nutrition has a direct impact on skin health.

Iron-rich foods such as leafy greens, chicken liver, mutton liver and bone broth can help people suffering from iron deficiency.

Likewise, reducing junk food, improving sleep and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly improve dark circles linked to insulin resistance.

Pigmentation: More Than Just Sun Exposure

Facial pigmentation can develop for several reasons.

Apart from melasma, another frequently overlooked cause is allergic reactions to hair dye.

Many hair dyes contain PPD (Para-Phenylenediamine), which can trigger inflammation and pigmentation over the face and neck.

Treatment begins with identifying and eliminating the trigger, followed by anti-inflammatory medication, creams and laser therapy.

Patients generally notice 70–80 percent improvement over six months to one year, although results vary from person to person.

Choosing the Right Dermatologist Matters

Dr. Sindhura warned against undergoing cosmetic procedures at clinics run by unqualified practitioners.

Many aesthetic centres operate without proper medical qualifications.

She advised patients to always consult a board-certified dermatologist who can not only perform procedures safely but also manage any complications if they arise.

Beware of Instant Fairness Claims

Over-the-counter skin-lightening creams that promise dramatic whitening within a week or two should be approached with caution.

Such products may contain steroids or mercury, both of which can damage the skin over time.

"Genuine skincare works gradually," Dr. Sindhura said.

Why Pimples Develop

Acne develops when oil glands become blocked and inflamed.

Hormonal changes, bacterial growth, genetics and lifestyle factors all contribute.

Persistent acne in adults may indicate underlying conditions such as PCOS, thyroid disorders or insulin resistance.

Can Acne Scars Be Removed Completely?

Modern dermatology offers several effective treatments, including:

Laser resurfacing

Subcision

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

Other collagen-stimulating procedures

While scars cannot be erased completely, they can often improve by up to 80 percent.

"The earlier treatment begins, the better the outcome," Dr. Sindhura advised.

Hair Fall: A Symptom, Not a Disease

Hair loss has become increasingly common among young adults.

According to Dr. Sindhura, contributing factors include:

Genetics

Nutritional deficiencies

Stress

Poor sleep

Hormonal imbalance

Thyroid disease

Iron deficiency

Certain medications

Illness

Losing 50–100 hairs per day is considered normal.

Concern arises only when hair shedding exceeds new hair growth.

PRP, GFC or Exosomes: Which Treatment Is Right?

Dr. Sindhura explained the differences:

PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma)

Uses the patient's own platelet-rich blood to stimulate hair follicles.

GFC (Growth Factor Concentrate)

A more concentrated form of growth factors derived from platelets that may provide enhanced stimulation.

Exosome Therapy

A newer regenerative treatment that uses cellular signalling particles to promote tissue repair.

Although early research is encouraging, she noted that more long-term scientific evidence is needed before drawing definitive conclusions.

Treatment should always be individualised.

Who Really Needs a Hair Transplant?

Hair transplantation is recommended primarily for patients with permanent hair loss, particularly male-pattern baldness.

People experiencing temporary hair loss due to nutritional deficiencies, illness or stress should first treat the underlying cause.

Patients should also understand that final transplant results generally become visible only after 9–12 months.

Can Hair Oils Stop Hair Loss?

Hair oils help improve scalp hydration and the appearance of the hair shaft.

However, they cannot reverse genetic baldness or treat medical causes of hair loss.

They should be viewed as supportive care rather than a cure.

Dandruff Is More Than Just Flakes

Persistent dandruff often causes scalp inflammation.

This inflammation weakens hair roots and contributes to increased hair fall.

Treating dandruff early helps maintain healthier hair.

Does Washing Hair Every Day Cause Hair Fall?

No.

Hair washing does not cause hair loss.

The hairs that naturally complete their growth cycle simply become visible during washing.

Hair-washing frequency should depend on whether the scalp is oily or dry.

Premature Greying: Why Is It Increasing?

Premature greying is influenced by genetics, nutritional deficiencies, stress and certain medical conditions.

While correcting nutritional deficiencies may help some individuals, there is currently no scientifically proven treatment that permanently reverses genetically determined grey hair.

Botox and Fillers: Understanding the Difference

Botox temporarily relaxes facial muscles to reduce wrinkles caused by repeated expressions.

Dermal fillers restore facial volume lost through ageing and are commonly used for the cheeks, lips, chin and jawline.

Most fillers gradually dissolve over six months to two years, depending on the product used.

Anti-Ageing Starts With Lifestyle

According to Dr. Sindhura, anti-ageing is not about looking younger but about maintaining healthy skin.

The essentials include:

Daily sunscreen

Good skincare

Adequate sleep

Balanced nutrition

Regular exercise

Avoiding smoking

Cosmetic procedures should only be performed when medically appropriate.

Social Media Beauty Trends: Proceed With Caution

Social media has increased awareness but also unrealistic expectations.

Many patients arrive wanting to look exactly like filtered photographs.

Dr. Sindhura stresses that the role of dermatology is to enhance natural beauty—not to create artificial perfection.

When Should You See a Dermatologist?

Professional consultation is recommended if skin or hair problems:

Persist despite home care

Become painful

Spread rapidly

Affect confidence or quality of life

Early diagnosis almost always leads to better treatment outcomes.

Final Message: Healthy Skin Reflects Overall Health

Dr. Sindhura concluded with a simple but powerful message:

"There is no miracle cream. Healthy skin and healthy hair come from a balanced diet, good sleep, regular exercise, stress management and timely medical advice. Avoid self-medication, don't believe everything you see on social media, and remember that beauty is about becoming the healthiest version of yourself—not looking like someone else."