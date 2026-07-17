New Store Launched in Hyderabad's Gachibowli

New furniture store has been launched in Hyderabad's Gachibowli.

The showroom was inaugurated by Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi and actor Bharani Shankar. The launch event was attended by members of the company's management, invited guests, business representatives, and customers.

According to the company, the new outlet offers a range of home and office furniture, including sofas, dining sets, bedroom furniture, modular kitchens, office furniture, and interior solutions.

Director Akshitha said the company is focused on offering furniture manufactured using modern technology while maintaining quality and customer service.

Actor Bharani Shankar, who attended the inauguration, said he has been a customer of the brand and appreciated the quality and design of its products.