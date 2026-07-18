New OTT Releases This Weekend ( July 18, 19): Full List

If you're planning a relaxing weekend at home, several fresh movies and web series have arrived on popular OTT platforms. From romantic dramas and action thrillers to crime series, Korean dramas and Hollywood films, this week's streaming lineup has something for every viewer.

One of the biggest highlights is Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Telugu action thriller follows a former assassin who is forced to return to her dangerous past to protect her family. The film is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Fans of romance can watch Wuthering Heights, a new adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The film tells the emotional story of Catherine and Heathcliff and is available on JioHotstar.

For thriller lovers, Lucky on Apple TV+ follows a woman trying to escape her troubled past, only to find herself pulled back into old secrets. Anya Taylor-Joy plays the lead role in this suspense-filled drama.

Netflix has added The Hawk, a sports comedy about an ageing golfer attempting to revive his career, along with Heartstopper Forever, the feature-length conclusion to the popular coming-of-age romance series.

Viewers who enjoy political crime dramas can stream Raktanchal Season 3 on Amazon MX Player. The new season continues the intense rivalry between Vijay Singh and Waseem Khan while introducing fresh political twists and power struggles.

Horror fans can check out Ready or Not 2: Here I Come on JioHotstar. The sequel follows Grace as she fights to protect her sister while facing dangerous enemies in another deadly survival game.

Kannada cinema fans can watch The Devil, starring Darshan, on ZEE5. The political action thriller has now made its digital debut after its theatrical release.

Netflix is also streaming The East Palace, a Korean fantasy thriller where a ghost hunter and a palace court lady investigate mysterious deaths inside a royal palace. The supernatural mystery is among the week's most talked-about international releases.

Romance returns with Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. The film follows two college sweethearts whose relationship is tested after an unexpected pregnancy changes their lives. It is now available on JioHotstar.

Whether you're looking for action, romance, comedy, crime or supernatural mystery, this weekend's OTT releases offer plenty of entertainment across Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, Amazon MX Player and ZEE5. It's the perfect time to update your watchlist and enjoy the latest streaming releases from the comfort of your home.

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