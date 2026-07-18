The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Film Opens Big in India

Christopher Nolan has once again proved why he remains one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the world. His latest historical fantasy epic, The Odyssey, has made a remarkable start at the Indian box office, attracting huge crowds on its opening day and reaffirming Nolan's massive fan following in the country.

Based on Homer's legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey was released worldwide on July 17, 2026. The film also had a grand release across India in multiple languages, including Telugu. Made on an estimated budget of around $250 million (over ₹2,000 crore), the film generated enormous excitement long before its theatrical debut.

The strong anticipation was reflected in advance bookings. IMAX screenings in major cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi were sold out well before release, with moviegoers showing a clear preference for experiencing Nolan's latest spectacle on premium screens.

According to early trade estimates, The Odyssey earned more than ₹23 crore gross in India on its opening day. Industry observers believe the impressive collection is largely driven by Christopher Nolan's popularity, making it one of the strongest opening-day performances for a Hollywood film in the country. Unlike franchise films that rely on established cinematic universes, this success is being credited primarily to Nolan's reputation as a filmmaker.

Over the years, India has become one of Nolan's biggest international markets. Films like Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office, helping him build a loyal audience across the country.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast led by Matt Damon, with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o playing key roles. The story follows King Odysseus and his challenging journey home after the Trojan War, bringing Homer's timeless epic to life on the big screen.

Another major highlight of The Odyssey is its technical achievement. It is being recognized as the first feature film in cinema history to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras, delivering an immersive visual experience for audiences.

With excellent opening-day collections and continued demand for IMAX shows, The Odyssey is expected to perform strongly over the weekend. If the current momentum continues, the film could become one of the biggest Hollywood box office successes in India this year.