Will Rajamouli Surprise Mahesh Babu on His Birthday?

Director SS Rajamouli has once again grabbed the attention of movie lovers after unveiling two striking new posters from his upcoming film Varanasi to mark Priyanka Chopra's birthday. The posters showcased two completely different shades of her character, adding fresh excitement around the highly anticipated pan-India project.

With Priyanka receiving a special birthday surprise, fans have now shifted their focus to Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9. Expectations are growing that Rajamouli could reveal another major update from the film, possibly featuring the superstar.

Last year, Mahesh Babu's birthday passed without any promotional content from the film, leaving fans disappointed. This time, however, many believe the makers could make up for it with a new poster, character reveal, or even a teaser.

Varanasi is regarded as one of the biggest projects in Mahesh Babu's career and is expected to introduce him to an even wider pan-India audience. As the film is scheduled for release in April next year, fans feel the upcoming birthday is the perfect occasion to begin a fresh promotional campaign.

So far, the production team has remained tight-lipped about any plans for August 9. While there has been no official confirmation, speculation continues to grow that Rajamouli may have a surprise ready for Mahesh's fans.

Rajamouli has previously celebrated the birthdays of his lead actors by releasing exclusive promotional material. During the promotions of RRR, he unveiled a special glimpse for Ram Charan's birthday. Although a similar plan was once considered for Jr NTR, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first glimpse of Varanasi was released last year and generated massive interest. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next major update. With only a few months left before the film's release, Mahesh Babu's birthday could be the ideal moment to reignite excitement around the project.

For now, fans can only wait and see whether Rajamouli has another memorable birthday surprise in store.

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