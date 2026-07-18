EPFO Launches VISHWAS 2026 Scheme to Resolve Pending PF Disputes

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched VISHWAS 2026, a one-time scheme to help resolve long-pending disputes related to EPF penalties and damages. The initiative aims to make the settlement process faster, simpler, and completely digital for eligible employers.

Under the scheme, employers with eligible pending cases can apply online through the EPFO Employer Portal using a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or e-Sign. The scheme will remain open for six months, giving employers enough time to settle their cases.

VISHWAS 2026 covers several types of pending cases, including disputes that are currently before courts or tribunals, cases where recovery proceedings are pending, matters where notices have been issued but final orders are yet to be passed, and cases where notices are still to be issued. The scheme offers reduced penalty rates for older defaults, encouraging employers to clear their dues without lengthy legal proceedings.

For employees, the scheme is expected to speed up the recovery of pending provident fund dues and reduce delays caused by legal disputes. Faster settlements can help ensure timely credit of EPF-related amounts and improve confidence in the social security system.

However, not all cases are eligible. Establishments where penalties have already been fully recovered, cases involving fraud or deliberate falsification of records, and employers who have not paid the required statutory interest cannot avail of the scheme.

With VISHWAS 2026, EPFO aims to promote voluntary compliance, reduce litigation, and make dispute resolution more transparent and efficient. The initiative is expected to benefit both employers and employees by ensuring quicker settlement of pending EPF-related matters.