When Will Yash's Toxic Trailer Release? Here's the Date

The makers of Yash's upcoming film Toxic are getting ready to release the movie's official trailer on August 8. According to the latest reports, the trailer will be launched at a grand event in Bengaluru, marking the next major step in the film's promotional campaign.

Toxic has already generated huge excitement with its first glimpse, teaser, and the song "Tabahi." These promotional materials have received a strong response from fans, increasing expectations for the official trailer. The makers now hope the trailer will take the buzz around the film to an even higher level ahead of its theatrical release.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. It is one of the biggest pan-India films of the year.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Yash in a powerful new avatar, and the trailer launch is expected to give a better look at the film's action, story, and characters. With just a few weeks left for the trailer release, excitement among movie lovers continues to grow.

The makers are expected to share more promotional updates in the coming days as Toxic moves closer to its theatrical release. The August 8 trailer launch is likely to be one of the biggest movie events of the season.