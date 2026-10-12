Ramayana Release Date Preponed: Worldwide Bookings to Open on Dussehra

The makers of Ramayana: Part One have announced a new release date for the much-awaited mythological film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will release worldwide on November 5, 2026.

The latest announcement has cleared the confusion surrounding the film's release date. The makers also confirmed that advance ticket bookings will open on Dussehra, giving fans a chance to book their tickets ahead of the grand release.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in Lead Roles

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey will play Lakshman, while Sunny Deol will appear as Lord Hanuman.

The film also features actors such as Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil in important roles.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer Join Hands

One of the major highlights of Ramayana is its music. AR Rahman is composing the songs, while renowned Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer is working on the background score. The film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

The makers are preparing to present the story on a grand scale, with the film scheduled to release in multiple Indian languages and premium theatrical formats, including IMAX.

With its star-studded cast, grand visuals and musical collaboration, Ramayana: Part One is among the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. The second part is planned for a Diwali 2027 release.