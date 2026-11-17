Actress Sreeleela shared an interesting detail about actor Dhanush at the pre-release event of their upcoming film OM: Chapter One in Hyderabad.

During a fun interaction at the event, Sreeleela was asked to reveal something about Dhanush that many people might not know. She said she always notices the fragrance of vibhuti (sacred ash) whenever he walks past her.

Sreeleela revealed that she had shared this observation at the film's Chennai event as well. She brought it up again at the Hyderabad event while interacting with the Telugu audience.

The actress also spoke about her role in the film. She plays Roja, who is Dhanush's wife in the story. When asked what advice she would give her on-screen husband, she jokingly said that he should spend more time at home.

OM: Chapter One is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.