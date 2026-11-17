Actress Sai Pallavi made an emotional request to her co-star Dhanush at the pre-release event of their upcoming film OM: Chapter One. She asked him not to quit acting, even if he decides to enter politics in the future.

During her speech, Sai Pallavi said she noticed several political flags on her way to the event and jokingly felt that the venue looked like a political gathering. She then referred to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, who stepped away from films after entering politics.

Sai Pallavi said she did not want the film industry to lose another talented actor like Dhanush. She praised his realistic performances and the impact his films have on audiences. She also recalled how his 2007 film Polladhavan influenced many people.

The actress wished Dhanush success in whatever path he chooses but requested him to continue acting. Her comments received loud cheers from the audience.

Dhanush also spoke in support of Sai Pallavi at the event amid criticism of her casting as Goddess Sita in the upcoming film Ramayana. He praised her dedication and acting skills.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter One stars Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Sreeleela and others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.