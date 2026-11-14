Mani Ratnam Announces Inji Vellam Release Date

Director Mani Ratnam is gearing up for his next film, titled Inji Vellam. The title translates to 'Ginger and Jaggery' in Telugu, suggesting a story that may have a mix of sweet and sour emotions. After the failure of his previous film, Thug Life, the filmmaker has returned to his favourite genre of romantic drama.

The upcoming film is produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions previously worked together on the successful historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. Their new project has created interest among movie lovers, especially because of its lead cast.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi play the lead roles in Inji Vellam. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is handling the music. According to the film's team, the movie will offer a fresh love story filled with family emotions and touching moments.

Sai Pallavi to Play Mother of Twin Girls

One of the interesting details about the film is Sai Pallavi's character. She will reportedly appear as the mother of twin daughters. The film is expected to explore different emotions through its romantic and family-based storyline.

The makers have also revealed that the movie was completed in a very short time. The shooting was reportedly finished with careful planning, making it one of the fastest projects in Mani Ratnam's career.

Inji Vellam Release Date Announced

The film is currently in its post-production stage. The makers have officially announced that Inji Vellam will arrive in theatres on January 29, 2027.

With Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi coming together for a Mani Ratnam directorial, the film has already become an interesting upcoming project. The combination of romance, family emotions and AR Rahman's music is expected to be one of its major attractions.