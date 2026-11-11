Aditi Rao Hydari's O Saathi Re OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to entertain audiences with another interesting project. After receiving appreciation for her performance in the web series Heeramandi two years ago, the actress is returning to the digital space with a romantic drama. She will play a lover in the upcoming Hindi series O Saathi Re, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary in important roles.

The makers have now announced the OTT release date, creating excitement among fans. The series will premiere on Netflix on December 4. With its vintage love story and popular cast, the show is expected to attract viewers who enjoy romantic dramas.

O Saathi Re OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

The shooting of O Saathi Re has already been completed, and the series is preparing for its digital premiere. Netflix has officially announced that the romantic drama will start streaming on December 4.

The series will be available exclusively on Netflix. Viewers can watch it on the platform after its release, subject to their subscription.

The makers are presenting O Saathi Re as a vintage-style romantic story. It will explore love and relationships through an old-fashioned romantic setting. More details about the storyline are yet to be revealed.

O Saathi Re Cast and Crew Details

Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary play the lead roles in this romantic drama. Aditi, who impressed audiences with her performance in Heeramandi, will once again appear in a love-based story.

Popular filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is associated with the project as its showrunner, while Arif Ali has directed the series.

With Imtiaz Ali's involvement and a cast known for their performances, expectations are high for the upcoming show. The series is likely to attract fans of romantic dramas and viewers looking for a fresh love story on OTT.

Now that the release date has been announced, audiences are waiting to see how Aditi Rao Hydari's new romantic role will be received. It remains to be seen whether O Saathi Re will win the hearts of Netflix viewers.