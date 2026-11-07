Bigg Boss 10 Telugu: Vamshi, Shweta and Trigun Escape Nominations

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu featured several emotional moments, exciting tasks and fights between contestants. Vamshi, Shweta, Trigun and Debjani won the Reward and Revenge tasks and secured their places for the upcoming week. They also earned a special opportunity to meet their family members next week.

Bigg Boss had earlier announced that contestants who escaped revenge in the task could get relief from this week's elimination nominations and a chance to meet their families. However, the other contestants were also given another opportunity to win a family reunion.

Bigg Boss Gives Another Chance to Four Contestants

Bigg Boss offered another chance to Ramakrishna, Varshini, Aman and Mukesh. He announced that the winner of the next task would get an opportunity to meet their family members.

The four contestants were asked to compete in pairs. Bigg Boss made it clear that only one person from the winning pair would get the family reunion opportunity.

Varshini and Mukesh competed against Aman and Naresh in this task. After the competition, Varshini and Mukesh emerged as the winners.

However, the task led to arguments inside the house. Several contestants felt that the winning pair had not played properly. They questioned Naresh, who was responsible for supervising the task. This led to a heated argument between the contestants.

Varshini Makes a Sacrifice for Mukesh

After winning the task, Varshini and Mukesh were asked to decide who would get the chance to meet their family. Instead of choosing herself, Varshini decided to give the opportunity to Mukesh.

She sacrificed her chance so that Mukesh could meet his family members. The decision made her emotional, and she broke down in tears.

Varshini's gesture became one of the most emotional moments of the episode. Mukesh got the opportunity to reunite with his family, while Varshini gave up her own chance for him.

Bigg Boss Announces DJ Captaincy Task

The episode also featured an interesting task to decide the next house captain. Bigg Boss introduced a DJ-themed captaincy competition with four contestants in the race.

Trigun, Vamshi, Shweta and Debjani became the captaincy contenders. The task required the remaining housemates to dance while the music was playing.

Whenever the music stopped, contestants had to rush towards a bell. The first person to reach it could pick a garland and place it around the neck of the contestant they wanted to see as the next captain.

The contestant who received the highest number of garlands would become the new captain of the house.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss gave the other housemates the power to decide the next captain through their choices. The competition created excitement as all four contenders waited to see who would receive the most support.

The latest episode had a mix of friendship, sacrifice, arguments and competition. While four contestants secured their positions for the next week, Mukesh earned a chance to meet his family. The captaincy task also added more excitement to the show.

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