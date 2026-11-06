Bigg Boss 10 Telugu Day 60 Highlights: Trigun and Debjani Win

Bigg Boss 10 Telugu has started the Family Week games earlier than expected. The contestants were given different challenges to decide whose family members would enter the house. The tasks created tension among the housemates, with some contestants also getting a chance to settle old scores. The 60th episode, which aired on Thursday, November 5, witnessed emotional moments, arguments and unexpected twists.

After one of the games, Neethu got into an argument with Trigun. She was upset and accused him of cheating her during the task. Following the game, Bigg Boss announced that Vamsi had won a place for Family Week next week.

Bigg Boss also asked Varshini to tear up her family photograph. The announcement left her emotional, and she broke down while holding the picture. Meanwhile, Aman told Trigun that he had written his name as the person whose family should not enter the house. This hurt Trigun because Aman had earlier promised that he would be the first person to carry his daughter if she visited the house. Trigun later shared his disappointment with Shiv and Naresh.

Trigun Wins the Second Family Week Task

Bigg Boss then selected five contestants for another challenge. Trigun, Debjani, Ram Prasad, Naresh and Shiv participated in the game. Each contestant had to choose a supporter from the house.

Trigun selected Sudheer, Shiv chose Shweta, Debjani picked Aman, Ram Prasad selected Mukesh and Naresh chose Vamsi.

Bigg Boss also gave the contestants an option to write the name of someone against whom they wanted to take revenge. Trigun, Ram Prasad and Naresh wrote Aman's name, while Debjani selected Mukesh.

The task involved picking up a ball from the garden area, passing through a tunnel and throwing a basketball into a basket. Contestants who successfully scored a goal had to light a bulb to complete the challenge.

Varshini acted as the task supervisor. The contestant who got the ball first had to complete the challenge. Successful players received five chances, while those who failed had to give the ball to another contestant, who got three attempts.

Debjani complained that nobody was supporting her, so the other contestants gave her a chance. However, her supporter Aman failed to score properly. Later, Debjani and Naresh tried to stop Trigun and Shiv from completing the task.

The competition eventually ended in a close fight between Trigun and Shiv. In the final round, Trigun emerged as the winner and secured his place in Family Week.

Trigun Gets Emotional Over Aman's Decision

After winning, Trigun confronted Aman about writing his name against his family's entry into the house. He reminded Aman of his earlier promise to carry his daughter when she arrived.

Trigun said that he had become emotionally attached to Aman and found it difficult to accept his decision. He was particularly hurt because Aman had given him hope about welcoming his daughter but later acted differently during the game.

Debjani Takes Revenge on Mukesh

In another challenge, Bigg Boss asked only three contestants to participate. Debjani, Naresh and Neethu entered the competition.

Debjani won this task and used her victory to take revenge on Mukesh. She announced that she had successfully stopped Mukesh's family from entering the house during Family Week.

Mukesh responded emotionally but said he would not cry because Debjani was the one who had done it. He also assured her that if her family visited the house, he would personally welcome them.

With these emotional confrontations, revenge games and Family Week announcements, the Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 10 Telugu came to an end.

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