Meesaya Murukku 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Music lovers and movie fans have a reason to celebrate this Diwali. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's latest Tamil film, Meesaya Murukku 2, is all set to make its digital debut on SonyLIV. The film will begin streaming on November 6, 2026, giving audiences an opportunity to watch it from home during the festive season.

The movie was released in theatres on September 25, 2026. Those who missed its theatrical release can now enjoy the film through the OTT platform. Apart from Tamil, the movie will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Meesaya Murukku 2 OTT Release Date and Platform

SonyLIV has officially announced the digital premiere of Meesaya Murukku 2. The film will be available on the platform from Friday, November 6.

The OTT release ahead of Diwali is expected to attract viewers looking for a musical entertainer during the holidays. With multiple language options, the film will also reach audiences beyond Tamil-speaking regions.

What Is Meesaya Murukku 2 About?

The story revolves around Jeeva, a young and talented gaana singer who dreams of taking his local music style to a wider audience. He wants to introduce the unique identity of gaana music to people while protecting its original spirit.

The film explores his family's musical background and the struggles faced by earlier generations. The story takes viewers back to Mylapore in 1979, where Dass, a gaana singer, dreams of changing society's perception of his community through music. He believes songs can spread happiness and positive thoughts instead of being associated with violence.

The narrative then moves to 2026, where Jeeva discovers more about his grandfather's ambitions and his father's difficult experiences. Their stories reveal how social barriers and personal struggles affected the family's dreams.

Alongside the emotional storyline, the film also features romance and entertainment. Jeeva develops feelings for Laila, a dance instructor. However, their relationship faces complications when a film producer's son becomes interested in her. These developments lead to conflicts and encourage Jeeva to learn more about his family's past. His friend Harshath also plays an important role in his journey.

Meesaya Murukku 2 Cast and Director

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi has directed the film and plays multiple roles in the story. Ketika Sharma appears as Laila, marking her debut in Tamil cinema. Harshath Khan plays Jeeva's close friend.

Actors Karunas and Baba Baskar are also part of the supporting cast, portraying important family characters.

The film is considered a spiritual successor to Adhi's 2017 musical hit Meesaya Murukku, which received a good response from young audiences.

Meesaya Murukku 2 Movie Review and Audience Response

The film received mixed reviews from critics following its theatrical release. ETimes awarded it three out of five stars. The review appreciated the catchy music and the use of popular YouTube personalities to create entertaining moments for viewers.

Critics also noted that the movie understands the interests of younger audiences and offers an enjoyable theatrical experience. However, opinions about the film were divided, even though it reportedly performed well commercially, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

With its energetic songs, youthful characters, romance and family emotions, Meesaya Murukku 2 is aimed mainly at viewers who enjoy light-hearted musical entertainers.

Now that the film is arriving on SonyLIV just before Diwali, audiences can watch it from the comfort of their homes.