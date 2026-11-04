TGSRTC Woman Conductor Dies After Being Pushed Off Moving Bus

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman conductor of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 3, after battling serious injuries for more than a week. She was allegedly pushed out of a moving bus by a woman passenger following a dispute over change for a bus ticket.

The deceased was identified as Gundla Pravalika, who was working as a conductor at the Manuguru depot in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She had been undergoing treatment at Sai Sanjeevani Hospital since the incident, which occurred on Sunday, October 25.

According to reports, an argument broke out between Pravalika and a woman passenger over a ticket for the passenger's son and the balance amount from a ₹100 note. During the dispute, the passenger allegedly pushed the conductor out of the moving bus.

Pravalika fell onto the road, and the rear wheels of the bus reportedly ran over her legs, leaving her seriously injured. She was initially provided medical treatment before being shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Despite receiving treatment for 10 days, she succumbed to her injuries on November 3.

Government Announces Assistance to Family

Following her death, Telangana transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the bereaved family. The government also reportedly assured a government job to her mother and housing assistance under the Indiramma Indlu scheme.

TGSRTC Employees Demand Action

The conductor's death triggered protests among TGSRTC employees, who demanded strict action against the passenger allegedly involved in the incident. Transport workers also raised concerns about the safety of employees performing their duties on public transport services. The incident has once again brought attention to the safety of frontline transport workers and the need for stronger measures to protect conductors and drivers from violence while on duty. Further action in the case is awaited.