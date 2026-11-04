Rajinikanth's Dharman Welcomes Sreeleela With a Special Glimpse

Actress Sreeleela has officially joined the cast of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman. The makers recently released a special glimpse confirming her presence in the movie. They welcomed the actress with an interesting message, describing her as someone who has both spark and energy.

Sreeleela has already joined the film's shooting schedule. Actor Ram Pothineni has also reportedly been roped in for an important role in the project.

Written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dharman is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Turmeric Media. The film also features Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Simran and Yogi Babu in important roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. With several popular actors coming together, Dharman has already created curiosity among movie lovers. Fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates about the film.