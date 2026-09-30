Sreeleela Joins Rajinikanth’s Dharman, Here’s What We Know

Sreeleela is reportedly set to join superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Dharman. The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

The news has created interest among fans as it marks a major opportunity for Sreeleela to share the screen with Rajinikanth. However, reports about her involvement should be treated as a developing update until the makers make an official announcement.

Dharman also features Simran and Yogi Babu in important roles, while Raashii Khanna is part of the cast. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is being planned as a Pongal 2027 release.

The movie is currently progressing with its shooting schedules. With Rajinikanth leading the project and Ashwath Marimuthu at the helm, Dharman is already one of the much-awaited Tamil films in production.