Bigg Boss Telugu: 9 Contestants Nominated This Week

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu brought the much-awaited nomination drama to the house. After the ongoing Rath Task resumed on Tuesday, September 29, the contestants once again battled it out in their respective teams. The Bhairava team emerged victorious, earning a major advantage in the nomination process.

The episode began with the continuation of the Rath Task, which had been stopped midway during Monday’s episode. When the challenge resumed, the Bhairava team once again managed to defeat the Sapta Shakti team.

Bhairava Team Gets Nomination Power

Following their victory, the Bhairava team was given the opportunity to assemble the chariot. Bigg Boss also instructed them to take two knives from members of the opposing team. Vamsi and Sudheer took the knives from Mukesh and Trigun.

The victory also gave the Bhairava team an advantage during nominations. Since the Sapta Shakti team lost the task, all its members were automatically placed in the nomination list.

However, only two members of the losing team were given the opportunity to nominate other contestants. Naresh and Trigun received that chance.

Mukesh was already nominated through the earlier Temptation Task. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that Apurva, being the captain of the house, could not be nominated.

Trigun Nominates Rohith

Trigun was the first to nominate Rohith. He questioned Rohith's approach to tasks and accused him of trying to manipulate situations. Trigun also brought up his concerns about Rohith's alleged groupism connected to the Agni Pariksha group.

He further cited Rohith's lack of participation in household responsibilities and what he described as laziness as the reasons behind his nomination.

Naresh then nominated Aman. He said that Aman frequently gets into arguments and that even normal conversations with him could turn into a disagreement. Naresh also accused him of getting triggered easily and pointed out his performance as a Sanchalak, along with his approach to household duties.

Contestants Continue With Nominations

After the initial nominations, members of the winning Bhairava team also got their chance to nominate contestants.

Jhansi nominated Srishti. She recalled an earlier task during which Srishti had requested her not to nominate her. Jhansi said she felt Srishti appeared fearful and lacked confidence, which influenced her decision.

Aman nominated Trigun, while Apurva also chose Trigun. Apurva described him as irritating and accused him of overreacting during situations in the house.

Ramprasad nominated Shalini. He cited her repeated delays despite Bigg Boss giving instructions and also referred to a recent argument as the reason for his decision. Shalini strongly reacted to his comments during the nomination discussion.

Rohith nominated Debjani, while Varshini selected Srishti for nomination. Vamsi nominated Charan, and Sudheer also chose Charan.

Bigg Boss Telugu Nomination List

At the end of the nomination process, nine contestants were placed in the danger zone this week.

The nominated contestants are:

Mukesh

Trigun

Debjani

Rohith

Shalini

Aman

Naresh

Charan

Srishti

With the nomination process bringing several disagreements and accusations to the forefront, the latest episode once again highlighted the growing tensions inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

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