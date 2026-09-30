NTR Brings Extra Buzz To DTTT

Jr NTR made a special appearance at the pre-release event of Dont Trouble The Trouble and added plenty of warmth to the occasion with his heartfelt speech. The actor attended the event as the chief guest and conveyed his best wishes to the entire team ahead of the film’s theatrical release on October 2.

While NTR’s presence itself became a major highlight, his emotional words about producer Karthikeya caught the attention of everyone at the event.

NTR Calls Karthikeya His ‘Dearest Brother’

During his speech, NTR spoke affectionately about Karthikeya and introduced him to the audience as someone very close to his heart. Expressing the depth of their relationship, NTR said that if he ever had a younger brother, he would want that person to be Karthikeya.

NTR also recalled the support Karthikeya had extended to him during different phases of his journey. The actor spoke highly of Karthikeya’s dedication and contribution to filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s ambitious projects.

According to NTR, Karthikeya played an important role in helping bring the visions behind Baahubali and RRR to audiences. He also appreciated Karthikeya for standing firmly alongside Rajamouli while working to turn his ambitious ideas into reality.

NTR Praises Fahadh Faasil

NTR also showered praise on Fahadh Faasil, calling attention to the actor’s talent and contribution to Indian cinema. The appreciation from one accomplished performer for another became one of the memorable moments of the event.

Fahadh, meanwhile, revealed that NTR had been closely following the development of Dont Trouble The Trouble. He reportedly kept checking in with the team and showed genuine interest in how the project was progressing.

NTR appeared visibly happy throughout the event and enthusiastically wished the team success. He expressed hope that Dont Trouble The Trouble would receive a strong response from audiences and emerge as a major success at the box office.

Fahadh Faasil Leads Dont Trouble The Trouble

Dont Trouble The Trouble stars Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar in the lead roles. The project marks Sashank Yeleti’s directorial debut.

Karthikeya has produced the film along with Shobhu Yarlagadda. With Fahadh’s performance, Sashank Yeleti’s debut and the support of prominent names from the industry, the film has generated interest ahead of its October 2 theatrical release.

NTR’s appearance at the pre-release event has now added another talking point around the movie, particularly because of his emotional words about Karthikeya and his praise for Fahadh Faasil.

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