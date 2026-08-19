Jr NTR-Trivikram Movie Gets Another Crazy Title?

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are set to reunite for a highly anticipated project, and the film is already generating considerable buzz over its title. While God of War has been widely associated with the project, another interesting title has reportedly been registered.

According to the latest reports, Devasenapathi is another title being considered for the NTR-Trivikram film. The title has a strong mythological feel and has added to the curiosity surrounding the project.

The film is expected to be a grand-scale mythological action entertainer and is currently in the pre-production stage. Jr NTR and Trivikram are collaborating again after the success of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, raising expectations among fans.

For now, God of War and Devasenapathi appear to be the two titles linked to the project, but the makers have not officially confirmed which one will be the final title.

The film is expected to be one of Jr NTR’s major upcoming projects, and fans are eagerly waiting for more details about its story, cast, title and shooting plans.