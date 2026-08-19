Mister Middle Class OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The Telugu family entertainer Mister Middle Class is now making its way to the digital space after completing its theatrical journey. The film is scheduled to premiere on Aha on August 19, 2026, allowing audiences to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by G. Nageswara Reddy, Mister Middle Class is a socio-fantasy comedy that brings veteran actors Meka Srikanth and Laya together once again in lead roles. Rajendra Prasad plays an important character in the movie, while Sunil, Ali and Vennela Kishore are also part of the ensemble cast.

The movie, which arrived in theatres on July 17, follows the life of Venkataramana, a common middle-class man struggling with financial difficulties and problems related to his business. His circumstances take a dramatic turn after Lord Venkateswara appears before him and hands him a magical book.

The special book has the power to make written wishes come true. What happens when the book enters Venkataramana's life and passes from one person to another forms the main storyline. The film combines fantasy elements with comedy, family emotions and situational entertainment.

Produced by Blu.j Creations, Mister Middle Class features music composed by Sai Karthik. Following its theatrical release, the film is now looking to find a broader audience through its OTT premiere.

With its arrival on Aha, viewers who missed the movie in theatres will now have an opportunity to watch the Srikanth and Laya starrer online. The film's response on the streaming platform will determine whether it can find a stronger audience after its theatrical run.

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