Hyderabad KBR Road Changes: Citizens React To New Traffic Rules

The Hyderabad Traffic Police are facing criticism from motorists after introducing a one-way traffic system along the KBR Park road in Banjara Hills. The change was brought in as part of efforts to manage traffic around the busy stretch and facilitate ongoing infrastructure work.

The newly introduced arrangement has received a mixed response from commuters, with many motorists reporting significant delays during peak hours. On the first day itself, traffic movement slowed down at several important junctions as drivers tried to understand and adjust to the new routing system.

The approximately five-kilometre stretch around KBR Park is an important link for commuters travelling towards areas such as Hitech City, Gachibowli, Film Nagar and Jubilee Hills. The road normally experiences considerable traffic from around 9:30 am until noon, particularly because of the morning office rush.

With traffic movement being restricted to one direction on both sides of the stretch, several motorists reportedly struggled to follow the new route. Some commuters who missed traffic signs were seen attempting to change lanes or find alternative routes, adding to the congestion.

The change has particularly affected people travelling to work in the IT corridor. Some regular commuters have claimed that journeys that previously took around 20 minutes are now taking nearly an hour because of the additional congestion and changes in traffic movement.

Traffic personnel were deployed at various locations to guide motorists and manage the situation. However, the initial difficulties have highlighted the need for commuters to become familiar with the revised routes and for authorities to closely monitor traffic flow during peak hours.

The traffic changes are also linked to the ongoing construction of an underpass in the area. Once completed, the infrastructure project is expected to play an important role in improving traffic movement around KBR Park.

For now, motorists may need to allow extra travel time while the new system settles in. At the same time, better signage, traffic management and public awareness could help reduce confusion and congestion on the busy Banjara Hills stretch.

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