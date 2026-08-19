Ravi Teja’s Irumudi to Skip Paid Premieres: Here’s Why

Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Irumudi is taking a different approach ahead of its theatrical release. The makers have decided not to hold paid premieres in India, mainly to protect the film’s suspense and key twists.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi is a thriller that depends heavily on its mystery and unexpected turns. The director reportedly feels that revealing important twists before the regular theatrical release could reduce the impact for audiences watching the film on the first day.

Paid premieres have become a common practice for several Telugu films, allowing audiences to watch movies before their official release and helping generate early word of mouth. However, the Irumudi team has chosen to avoid this strategy and let viewers experience the story without any advance spoilers.

The decision is particularly important for a thriller, where even a small plot revelation can affect the audience’s experience. By avoiding early screenings, the makers are hoping to keep the film’s major surprises intact until it reaches theatres.

Irumudi stars Ravi Teja in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar playing a key role. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 21, 2026.

With no paid premieres planned in India, audiences will have to wait for the regular theatrical shows to discover the film’s twists and suspense for themselves.