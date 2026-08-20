Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Set For A Big Opening

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is generating considerable buzz ahead of its theatrical release tomorrow. The film has recorded an encouraging response in advance bookings, with audiences from both urban and rural markets showing strong interest.

The early booking trend has surprised trade circles, particularly at a time when many moviegoers prefer to wait for reviews and the initial audience response before purchasing tickets.

Irumudi Records Strong Overseas Pre-Sales

The Shiva Nirvana directorial is reportedly heading towards one of Ravi Teja’s biggest overseas openings. In North America, advance ticket sales have already crossed the $225K mark, with bookings continuing to grow.

The numbers have created positive expectations for the film’s opening-day performance in international markets.

Hyderabad Shows Witness Strong Demand

The response in the domestic market has also been encouraging. Several shows in Hyderabad are reportedly nearing full capacity, while the film is attracting substantial interest from audiences in smaller towns and rural areas as well.

The movie has also crossed one lakh online ticket sales, with its booking momentum remaining strong. The steady pace of hourly bookings has further boosted confidence among trade observers.

Strong Pre-Release Buzz Despite Review-Driven Trends

In recent years, audiences have increasingly relied on reviews and word-of-mouth feedback before deciding whether to watch a movie in theatres. This trend can have a major impact on early shows, particularly morning and matinee screenings.

However, Irumudi appears to be bucking that pattern. The film is recording healthy pre-release sales across different territories, indicating that the combination of Ravi Teja’s popularity and the film’s promotional material has generated strong curiosity.

Ravi Teja and Shiva Nirvana Try a Different Genre

Irumudi brings together Ravi Teja and director Shiva Nirvana for a project that explores a relatively unusual combination of themes.

The story reportedly blends family emotions, Ayyappa Deeksha and crime elements, creating a narrative that is different from the usual commercial template associated with Ravi Teja.

The songs and trailer have already received a positive response, further strengthening the film’s pre-release momentum.

With advance bookings remaining strong across Telugu states and overseas markets, trade circles are expecting Irumudi to open on a promising note. The film’s actual performance, however, will depend on audience reception after its theatrical release.

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