Srinivasa Mangapuram OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

The Telugu romantic action drama Srinivasa Mangapuram is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film can be watched in five languages, giving audiences across different regions an opportunity to watch the movie online.

The film marks the acting debut of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, son of late Ramesh Babu, grandson of Superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu. Bollywood actress Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, also makes her Telugu debut with the movie.

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film features Jaya Krishna and Rasha Thadani in the lead roles, with Mohan Babu playing an important role. The movie was released in theatres on July 30, 2026, before making its way to OTT.

The story combines romance and action, with Jaya Krishna and Rasha Thadani playing the central characters. With its OTT release, viewers who missed the theatrical run can now watch Srinivasa Mangapuram from home.

The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wider audience.